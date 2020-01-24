Car crashes into storefront at Northeast Philadelphia strip mall
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - Crews are on the scene after a car smashed into a building at a Northeast Philadelphia strip mall.
It happened on the 2800 block of Holme Street around 4:30 p.m. Friday. SKYFOX flew over the scene, which showed heavy damage to the store.
No word on how the crash happened or injuries at this time.
