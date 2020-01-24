Expand / Collapse search

Car crashes into storefront at Northeast Philadelphia strip mall

Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

SKYFOX flew over the scene Friday afternoon.

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - Crews are on the scene after a car smashed into a building at a Northeast Philadelphia strip mall.

It happened on the 2800 block of Holme Street around 4:30 p.m. Friday. SKYFOX flew over the scene, which showed heavy damage to the store. 

No word on how the crash happened or injuries at this time. 

___

