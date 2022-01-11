Car crashes into utility pole, sparks house fire in North Philadelphia

Crews are battling a house fire that was sparked by a car accident in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened just before 6:30 a.m. at 22nd Street and Sedgley Avenue.

Officials say a car struck a utility pole, which prompted a house fire.

At this time, fire officials have not been able to enter the home for fear that the building may collapse.

At least part of the home appears to be vacant and no injuries have been reported at this time to either occupants of the home or the driver of the striking vehicle.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX29.com for the latest updates.

