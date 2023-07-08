Car crashes into Wyndham Hotel, downs traffic light and sign in Old City

article

Two vehicles caused destruction at an intersection in Old City after colliding overnight Saturday.

Crews with Fire Department Engine 8 were first to respond to the crash, which happened directly outside their station at the intersection of North 4th and Arch streets around 3 a.m.

One vehicle was found crashed into a wall of the Wyndham Hotel after police say it collided with another vehicle.

A traffic signal and sign were also knocked down due to the crash.

Passengers in both vehicles were transported to local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear how many people were inside each car at the time, and what led to the crash.