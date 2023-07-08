Car crashes into Wyndham Hotel, downs traffic light and sign in Old City
PHILADELPHIA - Two vehicles caused destruction at an intersection in Old City after colliding overnight Saturday.
Crews with Fire Department Engine 8 were first to respond to the crash, which happened directly outside their station at the intersection of North 4th and Arch streets around 3 a.m.
One vehicle was found crashed into a wall of the Wyndham Hotel after police say it collided with another vehicle.
A traffic signal and sign were also knocked down due to the crash.
Passengers in both vehicles were transported to local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear how many people were inside each car at the time, and what led to the crash.