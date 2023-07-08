Motorcyclist ran red light in deadly West Philadelphia crash, police say

article

A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into the back of an SUV in West Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the deadly collision at the intersection of South 52nd and Chestnut streets around 2 a.m.

A 30-year-old man, the driver of the motorcycle, was found and pronounced dead on scene. His identity has yet to be released.

Police say he ran a red light before running into the back of an SUV with at least two people inside.

Both were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.