Car crashes into restaurant, sparks fire in Southwest Philadelphia

The Brief A car crash ended inside a restaurant in Southwest Philadelphia. It sparked a fire and caused significant damage to the establishment. Police say the car appeared to be speeding.



A vehicle left a trail of destruction in Southwest Philadelphia early Monday morning.

What we know:

Police say a car crashed into a restaurant on the 6100 block of Baltimore Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

The crash sparked a fire, which caused even more damage to the restaurant.

The people inside the car were able to get out, and remained at the scene.

The car appeared to be speeding at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if anyone was inside the restaurant at the time, or if anyone was injured.

The amount of damage has also yet to be released.

An investigation is underway.