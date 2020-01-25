Car recovered in fatal Logan hit-and-run; driver sought

Police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was fatally injured in a hit-and-run in Logan.

The incident occurred just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday at West Champlost Avenue and North Broad Street.

Police said the victim was crossing the street when he was struck by a driver traveling northbound on Broad Street. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has yet to be identified.

A hit-and-run in Logan claimed the life of a 37-year-old man on Saturday.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Advertisement

Authorities said the striking vehicle was recovered Saturday and impounded. Police continue to search for the driver.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP