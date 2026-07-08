Car service driver shot during attempted robbery in East Germantown: police

The Brief A car service driver was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery on Wednesday, July 8. The victim is in stable condition and no property was taken. Police are searching for a teenage suspect last seen wearing a red and black hooded sweatshirt.



Police say a car service driver was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery on Wednesday, July 8, and is now in stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center.

What we know:

Officers from the 14th District responded to the 5700 block of Boyer Street at approximately 12:09 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found an adult male with an apparent chest wound and transported him to the hospital.

Medical personnel determined the victim had been shot in the chest, not stabbed, and he is currently listed in stable condition.

Police say the shooting happened on the 900 block of East Price Street, where the victim’s black 2022 Honda CR-V was found.

The victim, a car service driver, had arrived to pick up a passenger when he was approached by an unknown Black male believed to be between 16 and 18 years old.

The suspect first opened the rear passenger door, then moved to the front passenger door, announced a robbery, and showed a blue handgun, according to investigators.

The victim tried to escape, heard a single gunshot, and was struck in the chest. No property was taken during the attempted robbery.

The suspect approached the victim from behind but did not leave the property on the 900 block of East Price Street.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 16 to 18 years old, with a thin build and a clean-shaven face. He was last seen wearing a red and black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

The investigation is ongoing with the Shooting Investigation Group.

Police are urging anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect’s whereabouts to come forward as the search continues.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim’s name or any information about possible leads on the suspect. It is unclear if there were any witnesses or surveillance footage of the shooting.