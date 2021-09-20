Car stolen after home invasion by suspects wearing police-style vests
PHILADELPHIA - Police in Roxborough are investigating after a home invasion happened early Monday morning.
The incident occurred at a home on the 8200 block of Henry Avenue at approximately 1 a.m.
Police say that three home invasion suspects were wearing police-style vests and had what appeared to be police-style radios.
During the incident, a car and a cell phone were stolen.
No injuries were reported.
