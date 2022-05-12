Expand / Collapse search

Scooter-riding suspects sought in Kensington carjacking attempt, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Two men sought in attempted carjacking in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking to identify two men they say tried to carjack another man in Kensington Wednesday morning.

Two men riding a white scooter are seen approaching a 65-year-old man on the 3500 block of Kensington Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

One suspect armed with a handgun demanded the victim's car keys, according to police.

When the victim refused, police say both suspects rode off on the scooter without stealing anything.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text 215-686-TIPS (8477).