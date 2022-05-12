Scooter-riding suspects sought in Kensington carjacking attempt, police say

Police are looking to identify two men they say tried to carjack another man in Kensington Wednesday morning.

Two men riding a white scooter are seen approaching a 65-year-old man on the 3500 block of Kensington Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

One suspect armed with a handgun demanded the victim's car keys, according to police.

When the victim refused, police say both suspects rode off on the scooter without stealing anything.

MORE HEADLINES:

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call or text 215-686-TIPS (8477).