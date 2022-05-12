Armed robber on a bike killed by man he was trying to rob in South Philadelphia, police say

Police say a robber is dead after being shot by the man he was trying to rob in South Philadelphia Wednesday night.

A 24-year-old man was smoking a cigarette outside his house on the 220 block of South 6th Street when a man approached on a bicycle, according to police.

He told police he pulled his gun on the suspected robber as he got off his bike and announced a robbery. Police say he has a valid permit to carry the gun.

One shot was fired, hitting the suspect in the head.

The suspect also allegedly pulled his gun firing one or two shots, which did not strike the victim.

Police found the suspect, a man in his 20s or 30s, lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head.

Two semi-automatic guns were recovered from the scene, as well as the suspect's bicycle. The robbery victim reportedly remained on scene after the shooting, and is cooperating with police.