Police looking for suspects in string of lottery machines thefts in Upper Darby

By FOX 29 Staff
Two men accused of robbing lottery machines.

UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Two men are being accused of robbing lottery machines in Delaware County.

Police say several lottery skill machine thefts have been committed in the area over the past two weeks.

The men play the machines and kick open the part where money is stored, according to police.

They then allegedly remove the money and flee in a dark-colored vehicle.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify these suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to email socialmedia@uppd.org.