Carjackings significantly declined in 2 years, Philadelphia Carjacking Task Force reports

The Philadelphia Carjacking Task Force is reporting a significant decline in carjacking incidents since launching more than two years ago.

On Friday, US Attorney Jacqueline Romero of the Eastern District of PA shared in 2023 there was a 31 percent decline in the number of incidents. After hitting a historical high of 1,311 incidents in 2022, it dropped to 900 cases in 2023.

Over the last two years, 59 cases investigated by the Carjacking Task Force resulted in federal charges with more than 100 defendants federally charged in connection to more than 120 carjackings.

"None of us going about our daily business should have to fear armed criminals sticking guns in our faces, assaulting us and stealing our cars," said Jacqueline Romero, U.S. Attorney Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

U.S. Attorney Romero said she’s sending a wake-up call to any would-be carjackers, noting defendants as young as 18-years-old have been federally charged and obtained significant sentences. Carjacking defendants routinely receive sentences of seven to 15 years and at times can face even a lifetime of imprisonment.

"Cars are attractive to young kids. The idea of being free in a vehicle out on the street is something that kids, you know, are attracted to. We also see a lot of adults luring kids in – adults who are part of larger rings," said Romero.

As of April 10, there have been 162 carjackings so far this year and the Task Force expects to see another marked decline from last year.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.