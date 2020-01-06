Carnell Elementary remains closed due to asbestos

article

Laura H. Carnell Elementary School will remain closed until Monday, Jan. 13 after the discovery of asbestos before winter break.

All staff should report to the Little School House Jan. 6 through Jan. 10. Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals will be provided to students throughout this week between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the school.

Abatement work and other minor work will be completed and air testing and cleaning in the building will also be conducted before students and staff re-occupy the building.

Parents, educators and community members came out for a contentious meeting with school district officials Friday

"I'm asking you did you see it. Did you see it?" screamed Michael Sturdivant.

Many demanded to know why they were just made aware of it before the holiday break in December. They believed officials knew about it long before.

Brittany West has a son in fourth grade at Carnell where officials say they found damage to asbestos-containing pipe insulation.

"Ten times out of ten he's not coming back," said West.

Results of the air quality tests will be available on the Philadelphia School District of Philadelphia's website, here.

