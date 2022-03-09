Carson Wentz traded to Washington Commanders in return to NFC East, reports say

article

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is heading back to the NFC East, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The former #2 overall pick has reportedly been traded to the Washington Commanders after a single season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Schefter reports that the Commanders will receive Wentz and a 2022 second-round pick in the deal. In return, the Colts will receive a second and third round pick in 2022, and a third round pick in 2023 that can become a second round pick if Wentz plays 70% of the team’s games.

The Eagles sent Wentz to the Colts following a tumultuous final season in Philadelphia where he was supplanted as the starter by Jalen Hurts.

The trade to Indianapolis brought the Eagles draft picks in return, including a first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. It also reunited Wentz with coach Frank Reich, who served as the offensive coordinator during Wentz’s best season with the Eagles.

Wentz failed to make the playoffs in his only season in Indianapolis, finishing with a 9-8 record. He finished the season with 27 touchdowns and 7 interceptions with a completion percentage of 62.4.

The move to the Commanders means Wentz will face his former team twice a year. Wentz has three years remaining on his contract.

The move is Washington's latest attempt to shore up a quarterback situation that has been in flux for decades.

