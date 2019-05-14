Caught on camera: Car spins out of control after failing to yield to semi, resulting in crash

MUSKOGEE TURNPIKE, Okla. (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old driver had a very scary ordeal, after her decision to not yield to a semi truck resulted in a crash.

The crash, which was captured by a dashcam, happened along the Muskogee Turnpike, a state toll highway that connects Tulsa and Interstate 40. The video was posted on the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's verified Facebook page on Monday. Officials said the teen driver's father gave the video to OHP for training purposes.

In the video, the driver was seen driving onto the highway in an onramp, with a semi-truck occupying the lane to the left of the car. The teen driver, according to OHP officials, did not yield to the semi while merging onto the highway, and eventually hit the semi, causing the car to spin out of control. Dashcam video from the teen's car showed the car crashing into the media and then crashing into a red car, before coming to stop on the turnpike.

OHP officials said the teen driver, along with people in the red car, are all OK.