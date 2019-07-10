Caught on Camera: Dog scares curious bear out of New Jersey backyard

Home security cameras captured the moment a dog decided to show a bear who was boss in a backyard in Hewitt, New Jersey.

Video shows the dog named Riley coming out of nowhere while the bear knocked over bird feeders on Tuesday afternoon. The dog eventually was able to get the bear off the property despite the size difference.

Mark Stinziano shared the video on Facebook saying that the neighbor's dog checks on his kids from time-to-time. Stinziano promised the pooch a steak dinner for his efforts.

"Riley-1 Bear-0," Stinziano wrote on Facebook.