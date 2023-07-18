Caught on camera: Motorcyclist sought after 'dangerous joyride' around Bensalem
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - From performing wheelies to running red lights, police say a motorcycle rider is making roads a hazardous place for drivers and pedestrians.
Video captured the moment the man with a mustache and beard rode a wheelie on his bright blue dirt bike with pink rims.
This was just part of a "dangerous joyride" from Old Street Road in Bensalem Township to Interstate-95, according to authorities.
Along the way, police say the speeding motorcyclist ran red lights, rode the shoulder, weaved in and out of traffic, and blasted through a closed roadway.
"We need to get this guy off of the street," Bensalem police said. "Law-abiding motorists shouldn't have to deal with this type of illegal activity."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
