Caught on camera: Motorcyclist sought after 'dangerous joyride' around Bensalem

From performing wheelies to running red lights, police say a motorcycle rider is making roads a hazardous place for drivers and pedestrians.

Video captured the moment the man with a mustache and beard rode a wheelie on his bright blue dirt bike with pink rims.

This was just part of a "dangerous joyride" from Old Street Road in Bensalem Township to Interstate-95, according to authorities.

Along the way, police say the speeding motorcyclist ran red lights, rode the shoulder, weaved in and out of traffic, and blasted through a closed roadway.

"We need to get this guy off of the street," Bensalem police said. "Law-abiding motorists shouldn't have to deal with this type of illegal activity."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.





