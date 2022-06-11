Caught on camera: Woman accused of abandoning kittens in a box in N.J. town

article

Police are looking for information after they say a woman was seen abandoning kittens in Woodbridge.

The woman drove onto a private property and abandoned two kittens in a box, according to police.

She was allegedly caught in the act on a surveillance camera on the property.

The woman can be seen getting a box out of the passenger side of her minivan, placing the box under a tree, then driving off in a video posted to the Woodbridge Police Department Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Penna at 732-602-7326.