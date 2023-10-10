Caught on camera: Woman robbed by armed duo while waiting for bus in North Philadelphia

A male-female duo are being sought by police after an armed robbery unfolded at a bus stop in North Philadelphia last week.

Video shows a woman waiting for a bus at 29th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue when she was approached by both suspects.

Police say the female suspect sat down before pulling out a gun and demanding her purse and phone, then both suspects fled in a dark-colored SUV.

Surveillance footage later captured the suspect using the victim's credit cards at two separate stores.

One video shows the male suspect without a mask.