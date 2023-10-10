Caught on camera: Woman robbed by armed duo while waiting for bus in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A male-female duo are being sought by police after an armed robbery unfolded at a bus stop in North Philadelphia last week.
Video shows a woman waiting for a bus at 29th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue when she was approached by both suspects.
Police say the female suspect sat down before pulling out a gun and demanding her purse and phone, then both suspects fled in a dark-colored SUV.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Video: Suspects open fire on group seconds after school bus drives by in Philadelphia neighborhood
- Philadelphia looting: Group armed with hammers, axes steals $150k in medication in new videos
- Robbery takes violent turn as shooting erupts in Center City: police
Surveillance footage later captured the suspect using the victim's credit cards at two separate stores.
One video shows the male suspect without a mask.