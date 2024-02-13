CDC considers dropping 5-day COVID isolation guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering loosening its recommendations on how long people should isolate themselves after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to the New York Times and the Washington Post, the CDC is considering ending the five-day isolation period for COVID before returning to work or school.

Instead, folks could come back after being fever free for 24 hours without medication if their symptoms are mild and improving.

FOX 29’s medical contributor Dr. Mike Cirigliano says it makes sense.

"The vast majority of people have been vaccinated. A ton of people have had covid, and a lot of people have had both, so it's not like it was four years ago," he said.

Dr. Mike says we are in a much better place than we were in March 2020, but he thinks there needs to be one addition to the recommendation.

"I am all for this, however, I think you still need to wear a mask because your home tests are still coming back positive," said Dr. Mike.

Some experts worry if approved, the new recommendations would signal COVID is no longer a threat.

Dr. Mike said COVID is not going anywhere and people still need to be responsible.

"If you live with someone who has immunosuppression, they're being treated for cancer, they're elderly, you certainly don't want to get out of isolation and get them sick," he said.

So, what do folks think about doing away with the five-day isolation period?

Many we talked to think it’s a bad idea.

"I do have concerns because I feel like one day isn't long to let someone know if they have COVID, if the symptoms may progress," said Daymeia Keyes, South Philly.

Gertrude says she always wears a mask, and has not had COVID yet and she too is against the proposed change.

"Five days is nice, but 24 hours, no," she said.

How about if a co-worker comes back to work after just 24 hours fever free?

Nicholas Bastian of South Philly says he thinks it’s a little short notice.

"I wouldn't, you know, feel the best about it maybe, but I'd just practice what I've been doing," said Bastian.