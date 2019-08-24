Celebrate National Waffle Day with this tasty waffle recipe

Saturday, August 24th is National Waffle Day! The day is dedicated to honoring and, most importantly, eating the fluffy breakfast treat.

Whether you're celebrating by scarfing 'em down over your morning coffee, adding one or two to your brunch plate, or having breakfast for dinner, you can do better than an old box of frozen waffles.

Chef Edio Barrera from the Red Lion Diner in Burlington County, N.J. joined 'Good Day' this morning to share a tasty recipe sure to take your waffles to the next level.

- 3 cups of all-purpose flour

- 4 tbsp sugar

- 1 tbsp baking powder

- 1/4 tbsp salt

- 3 cups whole milk

- 3 tsp vanilla extract

- 2 eggs

- 1/4 cup of melted butter

This thick and fluffy waffle can be paired with a wide variety of toppings and dressings making it perfect to enjoy at any time of day.