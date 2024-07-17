Ceremony held for artists using craft to help families who have lost loved ones to gun violence

A special ceremony was held to honor the artists behind the Apologues portraits featuring victims and survivors of gun violence.

Dozens gathered at Philadelphia City Hall on Wednesday afternoon for the event hosted by City Council President Kenyatta Johnson.

More than 30 artists were honored with City of Philadelphia citations acknowledging their commitment to supporting families in grieving after losing their loved one.

"A lot of times, when we see someone passed away, we kind of see them as a number or we just see them as a name," said Zarinah Lomax, CEO and Founder of Apologues. "It doesn’t really characterize who they were, what they did, what they stood for, who their families were. So this allows them to do so."

Since 2018, the Apologues has commissioned 2,000 portraits.

In the last two years, Desiree Norwood has completed 30 portraits and is one of the artists who was honored.

"Doing the portraits is an honor itself. It’s truly a privilege to do the portraits for the families. Just getting the recognition for this, it’s not for the recognition of course. Getting this is truly a blessing," said Norwood. "Meeting the families is always difficult because you kind of feel the pain that they’re going through but it’s also just a blessing because you get to meet them in person, hug them, share a cry or two."

The Apologues is an art therapy-based and trauma-informed organization that tells the stories of slain victims and survivors through fashion, music and art.

Lomax said they host exhibitions with the portraits throughout the country to raise awareness on the impacts of gun violence.

"It really comforts you to know that you can come into your living room or wherever you might put that picture and see that beautiful face," said Danielle Shaw-Oglesby who received a portrait of her daughter. "That’s a great memory."

"It’s an honor for her to take our children, our family members with her, to give them a legacy. Let people know they’re still alive with us," said Sister Taleah Taylor, who received a portrait of her nephew.

For more information about Apologues, visit their Instagram page, here.