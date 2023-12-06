Peace in Philly event for families of victims of gun violence held in North Philly

"My son Terrell Aaron White," said Terri Vera Cruz as her eyes filled with tears saying her son's name.

He was her firstborn and best friend and was tragically killed March 4, 2023 just a week after he turned 34 years old.

"His heartbeat was my heartbeat and my heartbeat is just not beating the same," she said.

Terri and her son's father, Eric White came out to this Peace in Philly event in North Philly organized by Zarinah Lomax, who is the founder of the Apologues Organization.

The event was also co-sponsored by Council Member Kenyatta Johnson.

Dozens of families who attended, honored the lives of their loved ones whose lives were taken by gun violence.

Captured in portraits, their late family members shined on display throughout the event.

"He loved to drive tow trucks, he was silly like me, never got a chance to have children, but he was the life of the party," said White.

Jonah Wamah broke down looking at the portrait of his 31-year-old son, Joseph Wamah who lived with him.

He was killed in a mass shooting in Kingsessing July 3, 2023.

"It's like I'm dreaming. When I wake up in the morning, I don't hear his voice. I don't see him no more. I’m dreaming," said Wamah.

Families had dinner and enjoyed live performances, but the most important part of the night took place on this stage where families like Denise Wells shared their pain with others who are sadly living the same nightmare.

"I'm just here for support and just trying to cope with a new life, and it's hard," said Denise.

She said her son Paris Gary was murdered by a friend on August 3, 2023. She describes him as a great cook, tattoo artist and father of five. The event gave her relief.

"It's a lot of support from other parents. So it's helpful to me," she said.

Movita Johnson Harrell's son Charles was murdered 13 years ago and her son, Donte two years ago.

She's an anti-gun violence activist, victims' advocate, but also a grieving mom.

"People watch me and know that they can survive and that God will allow you to live with a broken heart. And not only that, you can become a part of the solution of trying to stop this so another mother or father doesn't have to bury their child," she said.