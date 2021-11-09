Certain Tastykake food products recalled due to concerns of tiny pieces of metal mesh wire

article

Certain Tastykake food products are being recalled due to concerns of fragments being contained in the products.

Flower Foods amended its earlier voluntary recall from October 31 on certain Tastykake products and certain Krimpets due to the potential presence of tiny fragments of metal mesh wire.

The recall was initiated after a vendor notified Flower Foods of the possible contamination in a supplied ingredient and is being amended following additional notification from the vendor.

The Tastykake multi-pack cupcakes products being recalled were distributed to retail customers in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, and West Virginia.

The Tastykake Krimpets products being recalled were distributed to retail customers throughout the U.S.

No injuries or incidents have been reported in connection with the recalled items.

The following products included in the recall are listed as such:

Tastykake Chocolate Cupcakes (12.75 oz. | 6-2ct) UPC #0-25600-00219-3Enjoy by dates: Dec. 14, Dec. 18, Dec. 21

Tastykake Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes (14.25 oz. | 6-2ct) UPC #0-25600-00223-0Enjoy by dates: Dec. 14, Dec. 18, Dec. 21

Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes (14.25 oz. | 6-2ct) UPC # 0-25600-00230-8#0-25600-00230-8, #0-25600-00004-5Enjoy by dates: Dec. 14, Dec. 18, Dec. 25

Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes individually) (14.25 oz. | 6-2ct)Enjoy by dates: Dec. 14, Dec. 18, Dec. 25

Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets (12 oz. | 6-2ct) UPC #0-25600-00227-8Enjoy by dates: Nov. 24, Dec. 01

Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets (2 oz. | 2ct) UPC #0-25600-00083-0Enjoy by dates: Nov. 24, Dec. 01

Tastykake Creme Filled Krimpets (14.25 oz. | 6-2ct) UPC #0-25600-00355-8Enjoy by dates: Nov. 20, Nov. 24, Nov. 27

Tastykake Jelly Krimpets (12 oz. | 6-2ct) UPC #0-25600-00228-5Enjoy by dates: Nov. 22, Nov. 25, Nov. 29

Tastykake Butterscotch Krimpets (Club Pack) (24 oz. |12-2ct) UPC #0-25600-00396-1Enjoy by dates: Nov. 24, Dec. 01

Tastykake 3ct Butterscotch Krimpets (3 oz. | 3ct) UPC #0-25600-00002-1Enjoy by dates: Nov. 27, Dec. 01, Dec. 08

Tastykake 3ct Jelly Krimpets (3 oz. | 3ct) UPC #0-25600-00025-0Enjoy by dates: Nov. 25

