ATV driver dies in wrong-way crash with Uber carrying 4 juveniles in North Philadelphia

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The Brief A man was killed when he crashed his ATV into an Uber in North Philadelphia on Saturday night. Police say he was driving the wrong way, then drove through a red light. Four juvenile passengers were inside the Uber at the time.



A crash involving an ATV and Uber vehicle left a 22-year-old man dead and sent four juveniles to the hospital on Saturday night.

What we know:

Police say the ATV driver was going the wrong way down a one-way street when he went through a red light and crashed into a vehicle at 15th and Thompson streets around 9:30 p.m.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Uber was carrying four juvenile passengers at the time. They were all taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for medical treatment. The driver of the Uber is said to be in stable condition at a local hospital.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased victim has yet to be released, along with the injuries sustained by the juvenile passengers.