Charlie Kirk shot and killed: Villanova University students react

The Brief Students at Villanova University are reacting to the shooting death of Charlie Kirk. Some shared sadness that he was killed, possibly over political views. Other students expressed concerns over his views on gun violence and it being the thing that took his life.



Students on the campus of Villanova are divided on Charlie Kirk’s impact and influence among college students.

What we know:

Charlie Kirk is known for energizing college students and young people. But students say he was also divisive in his opinions.

What they're saying:

"It rattled me and I’m like there’s no way we just lost such a prominent member of our society just like that," said Drew Walendowski. Another student, Christian Francis commented, "Taking a life is never the answer to anything honestly. No matter your opinion or your feelings, it is a life that is gone now."

Students on the campus of Villanova are reacting to the news that stunned many.

An Instagram page claims to be that of a Villanova chapter of Turning Point USA which is Charlie Kirk's political organization. Kirk is well known across college campuses.

"Definitely with the younger generation. He goes on debates with other college campuses and comes down to them. And I know people who watch his content and know a lot about him. And even if you have not watched his stuff, he has a family too," said Francis. Many students expressed sympathy for Kirk's family including his wife Erika and their two children. They are also upset that politics seemingly played a part in what happened.

"It is very disappointing. And this is not about a left vs right thing. It is a society thing and the fact that disagreement in political views causes this type of outlash, it is disgusting. No matter how you feel about his opinions, it is not about what he thinks. It is about who he is as a person," said Walendowski.

Others reflect on Kirk's stance on guns and gun violence. Kirk was a self-proclaimed supporter of the Second Amendment.

"He’s making all of these comments about guns and how guns are not the problem and then having this happen with a gun. Here at Villanova, we had the shooting threat about three weeks ago and so people here are, I would say, do not have very favorable views about gun violence and guns roles in gun violence," said Sadie McCallum.

She also noted that Kirk was reportedly responding to a question about gun violence when he was shot.

"I think there is a really cynical response. Not that people were wishing for this necessarily, but people saying, like, you make all these statements and have all these thoughts and until it happens to you this is what you believe," said McCallum.