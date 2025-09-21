Expand / Collapse search

Charlie Kirk's funeral service: Speakers and schedule

By Catherine Stoddard
Published  September 21, 2025 1:50pm EDT
    • Several high-profile political figures will be speaking at Charlie Kirk’s funeral on Sunday.
    • President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance will be speaking.
    • Kirk’s funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. local time.

Several high-profile speakers are on the schedule for Charlie Kirk’s funeral. 

It’s taking place Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. 

Speakers at Charlie Kirk’s funeral

Speakers will include: 

  • President Donald Trump
  • Vice President JD Vance
  • White House chief of staff Susie Wiles
  • Sec. Marco Rubio
  • Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
  • Sec. Pete Hegseth
  • Dir. Tulsi Gabbard
  • Donald Trump Jr.
  • Tucker Carlson
  • Stephen Miller
  • Sergio Gor
  • Erika Kirk

Worship: 

  • Chris Tomlin
  • Brandon Lake
  • Phil Wickham
  • Kari Jobe Carnes
  • Cody Carnes

Charlie Kirk’s funeral 

Members of the public began lining up outside State Farm Stadium before dawn to secure a spot, several hours before the start of the service. The service is set to begin at 11 a.m. PT. 

Where to watch

LiveNOW from FOX will stream the entire service and coverage of the event begins at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET).  You can watch it live in the video player above or wherever you stream LiveNOW from FOX.

The Source: Information for this article was taken from the Fight for Charlie website and previous reporting by FOX Local. This story was reported from San Jose.

