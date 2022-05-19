Check Pennsylvania election results; 5 shot near Temple University; Morning rain to give way to sun

THE RUNDOWN:

Check 2022 Pennsylvania Primary Election Results

1. Too close to call: Oz, McCormick still locked in high-stakes Pennsylvania GOP Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick spent Wednesday essentially tied in Pennsylvania's hotly contested race for the Republican nomination to fill an open U.S. Senate seat. It's also expected to be among the party's most competitive races with the Democrats in the fall.

The GOP nomination battle was still too early to call.

Oz led McCormick by 1,723 votes Wednesday, out of more than 1.3 million votes counted. There were tens of thousands of votes left to be counted, including at least 22,000 mail ballots and an unknown number of votes cast on election day.

Statewide, McCormick was doing better than Oz among mail ballots, while Oz was doing better among votes cast on election day. Counties also must still count provisional, overseas and military absentee ballots before they certify their results to the state by next Tuesday's deadline.

The race was close enough to trigger Pennsylvania’s automatic recount law, with the separation between the candidates inside the law's 0.5% margin.

Oz and McCormick emerged at their election night watch parties after midnight to say they would have to wait for vote-counting to resume, with each saying he was confident of victory. Former President Donald Trump encouraged Oz to preemptively declare victory. but Oz has made no indication of doing so.

Both candidates appeared on Fox News late Wednesday expressing confidence that they would win.

"I'm excited about where we are," McCormick told host Laura Ingraham.

Oz told Sean Hannity that "the election is ours, we have done well."

The state's lieutenant governor, John Fetterman, won the Democratic nomination hours after undergoing surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator to help him recover from a stroke he suffered on Friday.

Democrats view the race to replace retiring two-term Republican Sen. Pat Toomey as perhaps their best opportunity to pick up a seat in the closely divided 100-seat Senate.

Republican turnout exceeded 37%, the highest midterm primary turnout in at least two decades, boosted by more than $70 million in advertising and other spending.

2. 'Unacceptable': 5 people shot blocks away from Temple University's campus, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say multiple people were shot Wednesday night in North Philadelphia, just blocks away from Temple University's campus.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1500 block of North Bouvier Street around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Captain John Walker told reporters that three young women and two men were injured in the shooting.

A 28-year-old man, who police say was shot over a dozen times, was driven to Temple University Hospital by private vehicle and placed in "extremely critical condition."

Police say two other victims, a 20-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, were taken to the hospital by police in critical condition.

Two women, ages 19 and 21, suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds, police said.

Two people were taken into custody, but Walker would not speculate on their possible connection to the shooting.

Investigators were still counting spent shell casings at the scene about an hour after the shooting.

"Here we go with multiple shots fired on a beautiful day in Philadelphia which is unacceptable," Walker said. "We should not tolerate this in communities."

3. Teen killed while digging hole with younger sister on New Jersey beach, police say

TOMS RIVER, N.J. - A teenage boy died on a New Jersey beach when police say the hole he was digging with his sister collapsed and trapped them both.

Emergency responders from Tom's River and neighboring areas responded to the beach entrance near Seaview Road on the barrier island around 4 p.m.

A 17-year-old girl was stuck with her head above the sand and removed by emergency responders. Her older brother, identified as 18-year-old Levi Caverley, died after EMTs say he was buried at least 8 feet beneath the sand.

It took emergency responders 45 minutes to reach Levi, and two hours to dig him out, according to authorities. In a Facebook post, Levi's father described him as quirky, religious and a tech nut.

The family was visiting the jersey shore from Maine when the tragic accident happened.

Toms River Mayor Maurice Hill said the beach replenishment project and recent storms might have played a factor in the collapse. It's also possible that a sink hole swallowed the two teens, Hill opined.

"Sand might’ve been soft, if you dig down too far you get to wet sand which can almost work like quick sand, or you hit the sugar sand which is very light it will pull you down," Hill said.

Lifeguards are not on duty until Memorial Day weekend and they do not allow anyone to dig above knee-level, according to the mayor.

4. Suspicious deaths: 2 people are dead after being slashed in the neck in Kensington, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating two "suspicious deaths" after two people were slashed in the neck Wednesday night in Kensington.

At 7:42 p.m., on the 3000 block of Ruth Street, police say they found a man, approximately 45 years old, and a woman, approximately 30 years old, with their necks slashed.

Authorities say both victims were pronounced on location.

Responding officers found a knife on scene. No arrest was made and police are actively investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them.

5. Weather Authority: Thursday morning rain to give way to afternoon sun

Expect your afternoon commute to be much more pleasant than the morning as overnight rain gives way to sunshine and warm temperatures Thursday.

Thursday morning started off wet as most of the area woke up to drenching rains.

The overnight showers were expected to taper off by about 8 a.m., but not before leaving a half inch to an inch of rain behind.

Forecasters do expect sunshine to return by noon as temperatures climb from lows in the mid-50s, to highs nearing 80 degrees.

Expect those temperatures to continue to rise through the end of the weekend and through the weekend. Friday’s high temps are expected to reach about 90 degrees, while Saturday could bring record heat in the mid-90s.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.