Check 'washing': Police warn of thefts from residential mailboxes in Bucks County

Police in Bucks County are investigating a number of recent thefts from residential mailboxes.

Warwick Township Police say mailboxes at the curb, near the end of resident’s driveways, are seemingly the ones being targeted,

They say the thefts are happening on week days, around lunch time, and that thieves are looking for outgoing mail containing personal checks.

Those checks are then ‘washed’ by the suspects and filled out with fraudulent information. The suspects then attempt to cash the checks, or use the account information to make online purchases.

Warwick Police say they have heard of similar cases in Warrington and are asking residents to avoid putting outgoing mail in their home mailboxes for the carrier to collect.

Instead, they suggest taking your mail to a U.S. Post Office and depositing the mail in the indoor collection bins.