Chef arrested after stabbing incident inside Montgomery County restaurant

An investigation is underway after a stabbing incident left a local restaurant and its staff rattled over the weekend.

Police were called to Bar Lucca in Conshohocken when a dispute between two employees escalated, according to the owner, Brian Pieri.

"Our remaining energy will be spent focusing on the staff member who was, unfortunately, involved, unwillingly in the altercation," he said in a Facebook post.

A line-cook was arrested after allegedly stabbing another staff member. Neither have been identified at this time.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police also recovered a pocket-type knife at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.