Cheltenham High School cancels varsity, JV football for 2026 season

The Brief Cheltenham High School has canceled varsity and junior varsity football for the 2026 season. CSD Superintendent Brian Scriven said there are still "several critical tasks" that need to be completed before the program can continue. The 2025 season was suspended following the hazing investigation.



Cheltenham High School has canceled the 2026 varsity and junior varsity football seasons, as the fallout from a locker room hazing incident continues.

Football season canceled

What we know:

CSD Superintendent Brian Scriven made the announcement in a letter to families on Tuesday.

Scrivens said the move was necessary because of "several critical tasks… identified as needing to take place before the program could be resumed."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cheltenham High School will 'overhaul' football program after locker room hazing incident

While the district announced it had completed its investigation in January, investigations by the Cheltenham Police Department and the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office were still underway.

Until those investigations are complete, the program can't resume.

"The district cannot build a path forward around unknowns, the scope and nature of what must be addressed will be determined by the evidence, and that process must be allowed to run its course before any meaningful next steps can be taken," Scriven said.

The district will still field a ninth-grade team in 2026, Scriven said.

Cheltenham hazing investigation

The backstory:

Last year's hazing investigation found that a student-on-student assault happened in the football locker room. Officials believe that nearly 20 students who witnessed the assault "made no attempt to stop the event, and several others participated freely in it."

Some students, according to the district, filmed the assault.

The district suspended the 2025 season after its investigation concluded.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Parents sound off after hazing investigation cancels Cheltenham High School football season

What's next:

Scriven said any students or families with questions about eligibility or potentially transferring should contact the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.

The district, Scriven said, will work with coaches and advisors to provide opportunities to the pep band, drum line, color guard and cheerleading squad without a football season.