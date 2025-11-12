Parents sound off after hazing investigation cancels Cheltenham High School football season

The Brief Parents packed a Cheltenham School Board meeting after a hazing investigation canceled the high school's football season. An investigation launched in October revealed that multiple players were involved in locker room hazing, including inappropriate physical contact. Parents of players who were not involved in the hazing fear that the incident has unfairly impacted their children.



Parents and family members of Cheltenham High School football players packed a meeting on Tuesday night to demand answers about an ongoing hazing investigation that canceled the school's football season.

What we know:

Cheltenham High School canceled its football season before it even began after allegations about an assault in the football locker room involving multiple players.

"We do not condone or tolerate hazing or abuse of any kind in our sports programs or in our schools," Superintendent Brian Scriven wrote in a letter to families.

The early investigation revealed that hazing, including inappropriate physical contact, "may be occurring more broadly in the program."

The Cheltenham Police Department and the Montgomery County Assistant District Attorney's Office were contacted by the school board.

"Hazing is a very serious and significant issue in school athletic programs and can lead to criminal charges," Scriven added.

The district promised to determine ways to recreate the canceled "Senior Night" that was originally planned to take place during the football season.

What they're saying:

Weeks after the district canceled the football season, parents and family members of players who were not accused of hazing packed a school board meeting.

"We are not up here excusing the possibility of that child not being in a safe environment," one father said. "That said, there are some concerns we have about the boys that were impacted by it."

Some parents voiced their concerns about their innocent children being unfairly attached to what allegedly transpired in the team's locker room.

"100 plus boys who are found not to have done anything wrong, what are you going to do as a district to make them whole and to bring back their reputations," asked Yvonne Montgomery, the mother of a junior player.

What's next:

Scriven says the Center for Safe Schools will be assessing schools in the district on policies and procedures and that he will offer a follow up at a later date.