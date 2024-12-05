Cherry Hill community grieving sudden loss of dad, coach, mentor: 'Just devastated'

A tight-knit community is mourning the sudden loss of a Cherry Hill father, softball coach and mentor. Ken Harrison was killed on the job the night before Thanksgiving. Those who knew and loved him are leaning on each other to keep his memory alive.

Members of the Cherry Hill Devils softball team are remembering their beloved assistant coach. Lauren O’Dell spoke of Harrison, calling him, "The nicest, most caring person I ever met. He was always the first one there if you needed something."

Molly Dunworth said, "He was like a role model. He was kind of like the glue that held us all together."

Players, coaches and parents came together Thursday night to mourn the loss of Harrison, a mentor to many. He was killed in a work-related accident on a job site in Haddon Heights.

Jack Dyer, the Cherry Hill Devils coach, said, "He was assistant coach on the team for over 10 years, when the girls were young, probably four or five when they started. So, Ken was involved the whole time. Great guy. Everyone loved him."

Lauren O’Dell is crushed, "I mean, it is absolutely unbelievable that something this tragic happened to a person as great as he was."

The 15-year-old has played for the Devils since the very beginning, along with Coach Harrison’s daughter, Sarah, who was a pitcher on the team. O’Dell continued, "Through softball, she became one of my best friends and through that, he’s become another dad to me. Just devastated, I mean, as soon as I found out, I was in shock."

Ken coached third base. 15-year-old player, Molly Dunworth, who was new to the team last year, says it didn’t take long to realize he was an amazing person, "He had so much faith in every single one of us. Even me personally, like, when I couldn't believe in myself, he always believed in me. It's just so sad."

Head Coach Dyer is taking it hard, as well. Ken was a good friend and neighbor. He and his wife started a GoFundMe for daughter Sarah and her mom. He said, "Just to try and raise as much as we can for the family that can really use it."

Anyone wishing to donate can do so here. Funeral services are set for Saturday, December 14th. Exact details have not yet been announced.