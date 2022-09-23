Cherry Hill police investigate fatal accident on Route 70

Cherry Hill police are investigating a deadly accident in Camden County involving a vehicle and a New Jersey Transit bus.

The accident happened in Cherry Hill on westbound Route 70, at Kings Highway, Friday night, just before 6 p.m.

A vehicle crashed into the back of the New Jersey Transit bus, according to authorities.

Officials said 14 people were on the bus, which was traveling to Philadelphia from Berlin.

Cherry Hill police reported Route 70 westbound, at Kings Highway, was closed as they investigate the crash. Officials did not release further information regarding any victims or additional injuries.