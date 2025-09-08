Cherry Hill residents demand action on speeding concerns after recent accident

Residents of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, are urgently calling for increased safety measures on Maine Avenue, where speeding has become a persistent issue.

A recent accident has heightened concerns, prompting community members to seek immediate solutions.

What we know:

Brittany Chittum, a resident of the Erlton North neighborhood, described the alarming incident.

"All of a sudden we hear this loud bang. I thought it was a gun or a bomb; it was very, very loud," said Chittum.

The accident occurred at 2 p.m., resulting in a parked car being totaled.

The vehicle belonged to Courtney Schell's 18-year-old daughter, who narrowly avoided being seriously injured.

What they're saying:

"It's scary to think she was going to her car to grab a shirt. If she would've been there 30 seconds beforehand, she could've been seriously hurt or killed. As a mom, that's terrifying," said Courtney Schell.

Other residents, including Susan Druckenbrod and Keith Fournier, shared similar concerns about the ongoing danger posed by speeding vehicles. "I've had people up on my curb," said Druckenbrod, while Fournier added, "We even get nervous backing out of our driveways."

Brittany Chittum emphasized the need for action. "Is it that hard to get a stop sign or speed bumps? There are 12-15 kids, five houses both ways, and to think one of these days it could be one of our kids that gets hurt, it's scary," she said.

What's next:

Keith Fournier reported the issue to the Cherry Hill Police Department in August, but the problem persists.

"We have communicated directly with the resident and are scheduling a meeting with the neighbors, police, and municipal engineers to review concerns and take necessary actions. The Township remains committed to ensuring safety in all our neighborhoods," said Mayor Dave Fleisher.

Residents hope that these discussions will lead to effective measures to curb speeding and enhance safety on Maine Avenue.