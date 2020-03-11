Chester Clippers play state tournament game tribute to teammate killed in shooting

The Chester Clippers basketball team paused before playing a state tournament game to remember one of their players whose life was taken just Tuesday. Edward Harmon's JV and Varsity jerseys were placed over the seat he should have been in next to his teammates preparing to play the sport he loved.

"It's a tough blow not only to the teams but to the community," Andre Moore, Chester High's athletic director, said. "He was a great student-athlete and definitely a student first. He was an honor roll student," said Moore.

Before the game, the teams paid tribute to Harmon,15, and made a presentation to his family at center court. His mother and other family cried as players surrounded and hugged them. Moore says he's holding up for them so they can play for Harmon.

"I have to be strong for them. I'm hurting," said Moore. The game announcer also offered condolences to another Chester High School student, Tayvonne Avery, 15, who was also killed Tuesday.

Police say Harmon was shot on the 200 block of Broomall Street just after 2 p.m. They found Avery shot on the 1200 block of Mary Street. Two other juveniles were also shot and are in the hospital.

Chester Upland School Superintendent Juan Baughn was at tonight's game between Chester and Simon Gratz for support.

"Unfortunately, where we live this is not a new occasion and we've had unfortunately too much practice at this," he said.

The players went on with Wednesday's game as a tribute to their teammate.

"I think you'll see their resilience show up tonight on the court. Win lose or draw I'm positive you'll see their resilience," said Baughn. Chester defeated Simon Gratz 63-62.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses for Edward Harmon. If you wish to donate, please click here.

