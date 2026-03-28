Chester community remembers 9-year-old who died year after being paralyzed in hit-and-run

The Brief The Chester community held a balloon release Saturday night to honor 9-year-old Ny'Leek Ellison, who died from injuries suffered in a hit-and-run last year. Family, friends and neighbors gathered at the intersection where Ellison was struck, remembering his spirit and calling for upgraded charges against the driver. The Delaware County District Attorney's Office says the case is under investigation and Ellison's funeral is set for April 11.



The Chester community gathered Saturday night for a balloon release and vigil to honor 9-year-old Ny’Leek Ellison, who died Thursday from injuries suffered in a hit-and-run more than a year ago.

Remembering Ny’Leek Ellison’s spirit and impact

What we know:

Family, friends and many who never met Ellison gathered at 9th and Tilghman streets, the site where he was hit by a car on Feb. 4, 2025, and as a result, paralyzed from the neck down.

Councilman Fred Green called Ellison "Chester’s young superhero," and the crowd released red and blue balloons and Spidey string in his memory. "It’s about Ny’Leek. He loved Spider-Man so this was his Spider-Man. This was his strings for him," said Lawrence Aikens, Ellison’s cousin.

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The Chester Upland School District said Ellison was beloved at his elementary school and inspired the community with his strength. "He’s been an inspiration to me. He actually brought me closure with my son. He was just a vision of hope for me and my family. He brought peace to us," said Tanisha Palmer, a friend who lost her own son on the same street in 2007. Palmer is the founder of the organization In the Eyes of Grieving Mothers.

Ellison’s mother, Anita Carrington, spoke about her loss. "I had him for one year, now my baby‘s gone. He gone," said Carrington.

During the vigil, Councilman Green called for upgraded charges against Caleb Campbell, who was arrested three weeks after the hit-and-run. "I believe the charges will be vehicular homicide. I can’t guarantee that, but I believe that we’re all on the same page that the charges do need to be upgraded, and it’s my hope that that’s what will happen," said Green.

The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office says the case is under investigation.

Community support and next steps

Why you should care:

The vigil brought together people from across Chester, many of whom were inspired by Ellison’s resilience and the way he united the community. "I’m at a loss for words that they actually came together like that for my son," said Micah Ellison, Ny’Leek’s father.

A GoFundMe has been created to help cover funeral expenses, and Ellison’s funeral will be held April 11 at St. Luke Christian Church in Chester, according to Councilman Green.

As the community continues to support Ellison’s family, his story remains a source of hope and unity for many in Chester.