Kobe Artis: Kensington man charged with illegal gun transfers, faces multiple firearms counts

The Brief District Attorney Larry Krasner announced firearms charges against Kobe Artis in Kensington on Tuesday, May 12. Artis is accused of illegally transferring firearms and was arrested with guns in his possession. Officials say removing illegal weapons is a step toward a safer Kensington community.



District Attorney Larry Krasner and the Gun Violence Task Force announced on Tuesday, May 12, that Kobe Artis faces multiple firearms charges after allegedly transferring guns to someone not allowed to have them in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

Law enforcement observed gun transfers on social media

According to the District Attorney’s Office, on May 4 at about 7:00 p.m., law enforcement assigned to the Gun Violence Task Force saw Artis and two others on social media. Artis was seen holding an AR-style pistol with a white sticker on the magazine and a white buffer tube with black lettering.

Officials say Artis transferred the AR-style pistol and a black handgun with a reflex sight attachment to a person who is not allowed to have firearms.

An arrest warrant was approved, and Artis was taken into custody Tuesday with firearms in his possession, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said, "The heinous actions of Defendant Kobe Artis are disgraces to our Philadelphia community. Walking around like a one-man army is absolutely intimidating, frightening, disturbing and troubling to witness. Defendant Artis is not a role model for anyone. His unlawful actions will be appropriately prosecuted and he will be held accountable."

Charges and community response

By the numbers:

Artis is charged with four counts of illegal transfer of firearms and two additional firearms-related offenses.

Councilmember Quetcy Lozada said, "I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to District Attorney Krasner and his dedicated team for their unwavering attention to this pressing matter. Today, we gather to address a critical issue that profoundly impacts the safety and well-being of our neighborhoods, particularly here in Kensington. This individual thought it was ok to walk around, misinform, and illegally connect individuals with firearms. I’m grateful he is off the streets because our community is a little safer tonight. One less illegal weapon off our streets is one step closer to the safer environment that Kensington residents deserve."

Lozada added, "Automatic weapons do not belong on our streets, and we must be loud and clear about this. The sale of firearms to those who are unqualified, to those who have not undergone the necessary processes, will be met with zero tolerance. Not in Kensington, not in our city."

Officials emphasized the importance of removing illegal firearms to improve safety in Kensington.

Local perspective:

Community leaders and law enforcement say they are working together to address gun violence and keep neighborhoods safe.

The arrest is being highlighted as a positive step in ongoing efforts to improve the quality of life in Kensington.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about the other individuals involved or the final outcome of Artis’s case.