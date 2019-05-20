Chester County residents warned of one-ring scam

article

Authorities are warning residents in Chester County about a one-ring scam.

"Built into our generation we see a number we call it back, the generation below us just leaves a number and expects us to call it back. So we've been conditioned now to call back and not think about the fact we may be being scammed," Chester County DA Tom Hogan said.

People are being charged a chunk of money for returning that call and the amount can vary.

Chester County DA Tom Hogan says technologically there's little they can do about it since many of those one or two ring calls you return are rerouted out of the country.

According to authorities, scammers know young people don't do voicemail, forcing their unsuspecting concerned parents to call back those one ring or missed calls.