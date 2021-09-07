Chester County to open multi-agency resource center for Ida victims as clean up continues

A lot of people are still dealing with the devastation from Ida, but more help is on the way. Many local agencies are coming together to connect anyone impacted by the storms with resources they need.

Inches of silt and mud still being mopped up and pretty much everything in the building a complete loss, thanks to historic flooding. The building is the Downingtown Police Department.

"Right now, the building it’s not serviceable. We can’t use it," Downingtown Police Chief Howard Holland stated.

Police have been spending their time off cleaning up their station they had to vacate last week.

"We’re fortunate enough to our neighbors to the north. The East Brandywine Police Department were able to take us in and house us, so we are operating out of there," Chief Holland explained.

In the parking lot, nearly all of the town’s entire fleet of vehicles now inoperable because of flooding. Skyfox Drone was over Johnsontown Park turned into a makeshift trash dump for flood-ravaged residents. Many are still without places to live.

"We know that there are a lot of properties that will be, or have been, condemned, so we fully anticipate there will be plenty of housing needs," commented Chester County Emergency Management Deputy Director William Turner.

The county will open a multi-agency resource center for all impacted by last week’s storm.

"We know a lot of residents are trying to figure out ‘Where do I start to rebuild.’ The last thing we want them to do is go to many different places to find that information, so this brings all those different resources into one place, under one roof," explained Turner.

Back at the police station. There’s no telling the cost of the damage or when they’ll be able to come back.

"This is our home. And, this is a resilient community, this is a resilient police department and we’ll be back as soon as we can be," Chief Holland added.

For those needing any type of assistance, one resource center is set in Chester County:

Chester County Multi-Agency Resource Center

Wednesday and Thursday

12 noon to 7:00 p.m.

United Sports Training Center

1426 Marshallton Thorndale Road

Downingtown, Pa. 19335

And, another is set for Montgomery County:

Montgomery County Multi-Agency Resource Center

Wednesday: 12 Noon to 7 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Montgomery County Intermediate Unit

2 W. Lafayette St.

Norristown, Pa. 19401

