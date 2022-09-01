Chester High School lockdown: 1 hospitalized; 3 in custody after incident inside school

A scary morning for students at Chester High School ends peacefully.

According to officials, Chester High School was put on a lockdown for about an hour Thursday morning, around 10:30, following an incident inside the school.

Chester High School was placed on lockdown after an incident in the school. The lockdown was lifted after about an hour.

District leaders say law enforcement arrived quickly and managed to control the situation in short order.

According to police, one person was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities say three people are in custody.

Students finished the day under increased safety measures.