Chester mother, boyfriend charged in the beating death of her 18-month-old daughter

article

Delaware County officials have arrested and charged a 31-year-old woman and her boyfriend with the beating death of her 18-month-old daughter.

According to Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, 31-year-old Kandie Meinhart and her boyfriend, 29-year-old Maurice Davis, were charged with homicide in the beating death of 18-month-old Li’Aziah Thomas, on January 20, 2021.

The charges were announced Tuesday.

According to authorities, police and paramedics were called to the 900 block of Pine Lane for a report of a 18-month-old in cardiac arrest on January 20, 2021. Police arrived to find Meinhart administering CPR to the baby.

Paramedics from Crozer Chester Medical Center treated the baby, however, she succumbed to her injuries and died at the scene, according to police.

The Delaware County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and ruled the death a homicide.

DA Stollsteimer said, "Our investigation found that baby Li’Aziah suffered multiple blunt force injuries during her last night of life from the very people who are supposed to protect her."

Meinhart and Davis were arraigned Tuesday and charged with criminal homicide, murder in the first degree, endangering the welfare of a child, among other related charges. They are being held without bail at the George W. Hill Correctional Facility.

___

RELATED:

Police: Death of 1-year-old girl in Chester ruled a homicide

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter