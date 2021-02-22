Police: Death of 1-year-old girl in Chester ruled a homicide

article

Authorities are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl last month in Chester.

Police and pandemics were called to the 900 block of Pine Lane for a report of a 1-year-old in cardiac arrest. According to police, when they arrived they found the mother of the child administering CPR to the baby later identified as Li’Aziah Thomas.

Paramedics from Crozer Chester Medical Center treated the baby, however, she succumbed to her injuries and died at the scene, according to police.

The Delaware County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and ruled the death a homicide.

The investigation is ongoing and = active.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are urged to contact Detective Benjamin Thomas (City of Chester Detective) at 610-447-8426 or bthomas306@chesterpolice.org, or Detective Sergeant Lawrence Patterson (Delaware County Detective Sergeant) at 610-891-4126 or pattersonl@co.delaware.pa.us.

