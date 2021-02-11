Chester murder suspect arrested in South Carolina

article

A man wanted in connection with a murder in Chester has been arrested in South Carolina, according to authorities.

Police were called to the Candlewood Suites on the 300 block of Welsh Street in July 2020.

They found the victim, Charles Bryant, 36, lying face down on the floor of the lobby in front of the main entrance shot in the chest. Bryant died at the scene.

Authorities say Nasir Frisby, 42, was identified as the suspect. A warrant relating to homicide charges was issued for his arrest.

On Jan. 26, Frisby was taken into custody by the Conway Police Department, located in South Carolina. Frisby is currently being housed at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center located in Hoory County South Carolina, pending extradition.

