Chester police shooting: Officer shot attempting traffic stop; suspect shot and killed: officials

A police officer in Chester was shot by a suspect during a traffic stop and as gunfire was exchanged, the suspect was shot and killed.

The initial scene unfolded at West 14th Street and Arbor Drive Saturday afternoon around 4:30, officials said.

An officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop at the location.

The suspect refused to comply, left his vehicle and took aim at the officer, hitting the officer. The officer then returned fire, striking the suspect. The suspect was killed in the shooting.

"The driver got out of the car, started shooting his gun, firing at the police officer. The police officer returned fire and the officer was wounded," Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer stated.

The officer was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center with critical injuries. DA Stollsteimer announced in a briefing the officer is expected to survive his injuries.

Chester Police Department Commissioner, Steven Gretsky, added, "He’s one of our senior detectives. And out here, he’s doing his job, attempting to stop a vehicle and he’s shot."

In the briefing, Chester Mayor Stefan Roots had this to say, "This is a sad day for the city of Chester. We do not like this type of crime."

Members of Chester City Council joined the mayor and DA Stollsteimer, as well as officers from Chester, Ridley and Folcroft who came to assist at the scene.

Mayor Roots went on to add, "I will say this to anyone who wants to challenge our police officers when they’re in the line of duty - don't. Don't. It turns out in a tragedy like we’ve seen today."

Saturday's shooting follows on the heels of an East Lasndowne family shot and killed, as the suspect torched their home, after shooting at officers, striking two of them, before the house burned to the ground 10 days ago.