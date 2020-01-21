Expand / Collapse search

Chester police need help identifying man struck, killed on Thanksgiving

Delaware County
CHESTER, Pa. - Police need the public's help identifying a man who was struck and killed by a vehicle along 291 near Church Street in Chester on Thanksgiving. 

"This person is a human being and he has an identity. His family whoever they are deserves that closure," Chester Police Detective Jamison Rogers said. "He was able to be fingerprinted; however, nothing came back with his ID."

He also says the driver is cooperating and the accident remains under investigation. Police released a sketch of the victim.

"He's approximately 5-foot-10, either a light-skinned male or Hispanic age, between late 40s to mid to late 50s," Rogers said.  "This is someone’s son or he could be a father possibly a grandfather that’s really important you never just want to have a John Doe."

Anyone who believes they recognize this individual, please contact Detective Rogers at 610-723-7991 or jrogers289@chesterpolice.org, CID Detective T. Deery at 484-639-2075 and/or tips@chesterpolice.org.

