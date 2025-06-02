NJ couple used 'sham marriage' to gain US citizenship: ICE investigation

The Brief A New Jersey couple is being charged in connection with an ICE investigation. Officials say they entered into a "sham marriage" to obtain U.S. citizenship. Both also reportedly made false statements on official forms.



An investigation into a New Jersey couple led to marriage fraud charges being filed in Camden last month.

What we know:

Officials say 25-year-old Elvis Harizaj, an Albanian national, entered into a "sham marriage" with 27-year-old Natasha Flores to gain permanent residence in the United States.

Harizaj also falsely stated on USCIS forms that he lived with Flores, who falsely stated that she had never been married before.

However, ICE says Flores was previously married to a Brazilian national who was able to obtain U.S. citizenship.

What they're saying:

"This couple allegedly undermined the integrity of our U.S. immigration laws by entering into a deceptive marriage for the purpose of obtaining fraudulent legal status to remain in our country," said HSI Special Agent in Charge Ricky J. Patel. "These charges should serve as a warning to others that marriage fraud is a federal crime, and we will investigate and prosecute those who try to circumvent our nation’s legal paths to residency."

What's next:

Both Harizaj and Flores were charged with making false statements on forms submitted to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Harizaj was additionally charged with marriage fraud.

False statements and marriage fraud both have a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.