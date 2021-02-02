Chester police say 2 Philadelphia men found fatally shot in crashed vehicle

article

Two Philadelphia men are dead and, officials say, they were found inside a crashed vehicle in Chester.

According to investigators, Chester police were called to West 3rd and Lamokin Streets Monday, just before 7:30 p.m., for a report of a gunshot victim.

Responding officers found a car crashed at the 1100 block of West 3rd Street. The vehicle contained two men, both of whom appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials say officers found the two victims laying on each other and half out of the vehicle.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was rushed to Crozer Chester Medical Center. That man did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities identified the men as 19-year-old Kwann Henderson and 20-year-old Rasheen Jones, both of Philadelphia.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact City of Chester Detective Michael Canfield at 610-447-7813 or using email mcanfield268@chesterpolice.org or Delaware County Detective David Tyler at 610-891-4197 or email tylerd@co.delaware.pa.us.

