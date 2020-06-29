Chief inspector suspended from Philadelphia Police Department with intent to dismiss

A high ranking officer in the Philadelphia Police Department has been suspended. Chief Inspector Anthony Boyle turned in his badge on Monday.

Boyle will be suspended for 30 days after that he's expected to be fired. The news comes after an internal affairs investigation found Boyle neglected his duty, failed to supervise, and other accusations.

The suspension comes two years after Boyle allegedly attacked a female captain during a narcotics arrest. He's also accused of attempting to force officers to use unlawful practices against those who've been arrested.

Boyle says he will fight the accusations.

"No words. I'm blessed to be a part of this police family. Today is the first day of the fight back now I get due process that the department has denied myself, they have denied another commander, who was passed on a promotion, all because they fear standing up for what we know is right," Boyle said.

Boyle has been a 44-year veteran of the department.

Advertisement

RELATED:

Philadelphia police captain claims boss attacked her

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP