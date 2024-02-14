Chiefs parade shooting suspect tackled by fans, videos show: "I got the guy!"

Videos on social media appear to show fans of the Kansas City Chiefs helping tackle at least one of the suspected gunmen in Wednesday's shooting.

Footage shared by Fantasy Fanatics on X (formerly Twitter) shows a distant person sprinting through the crowd before being pounced on by parade-goers. They hold the person down until, moments later, police arrive and take the person into custody.

Another video, shared by Alyssa Marsh-Contreras, shows a much closer view of the immediate aftermath of that scene.

"We tackled him," someone can be heard telling officers in that video. "When we tackled him, the gun came out."

"We're good, we're good," the officers respond as someone continues to yell, "Hey, hey, I got the guy!"

The identities of the fans were not immediately confirmed by officials, but X user Angelica Contreras replied "My dad, the hero!!!!!!!" to a post that showed a photo of a gun on the ground.

"Glad I could help catch him!" user Tony_J4Y posted on X, along with the pictures.

In a news conference, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said she had heard similar reports, but investigators were still working to determine if the person tackled by fans was indeed one of the three people in police custody.

Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting

Eight children were among 22 people hit by gunfire in a shooting at the end of Wednesday's parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, authorities said, as terrified fans ran for cover and yet another high-profile public event was marred by gun violence. One person was killed.

"I’m angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment." Graves said. Police did not immediately release any details about the people taken into custody or about a possible motive for the shootings. She said firearms had been recovered, but not what kind of weapons were used.

Police did not immediately release any details about the three people taken into custody or about a possible motive for the shootings.

The Chiefs released a statement on X, former known as Twitter, which confirmed all of their players, coaches and staff and their families were "safe and accounted for."

"Praying for Kansas City," added Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.